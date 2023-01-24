Obituary | Virginia Bosworth Lautaret

Virginia Bosworth Lautaret earned her angel’s wings on Dec. 20, 2022. She had just celebrated her 72nd birthday.

Dubbed Dolli by her father as a child for obvious reasons, Lautaret was born to parents, Joe and Virginia Bosworth, in Middlesboro, Kentucky on Nov. 24, 1950, an Air Force brat with three older brothers.

A horse lover from birth, Dolli was not deterred by a horrific accident at 6 years old when a horse kicked her in the face, knocking out most of her teeth and forcing her to breathe through a tracheotomy for a time.

Unfazed by the incident, her love of horses only grew when her father was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany where she was able to study horsemanship under German riding masters. Her favorite event was cross country where her daredevil attitude and fearlessness aboard a horse were keys to success.

She trained in dressage and stadium jumping as well, competing in three-day events and mock fox hunts. Her skill and intuitive relationships with the horses led to her into training as a teenager and earned her an invitation to compete with the German Junior Olympic team.

After returning stateside to live in Colorado, Dolli found fewer opportunities to compete in English-based equestrian activities. After meeting the love of her life, Darrell – a bull rider and calf roper, while in college at Southern Colorado University, she moved on to speed events and followed him into rodeo.

Happy as long as she was in a saddle, Western or English, and competing, Dolli began to excel in barrel racing and roping, earning many all around and individual event titles in regional and national associations.

After the birth of her daughter, Jolee, in 1975, she became the ultimate fan and spectator, attending all of Jolee’s competitions and activities, serving as teacher, coach and motivator. Her voice was often the loudest one heard from the bleachers and she never shied from expressing exactly what she thought of what was happening on the playing field.

As Jolee got older, the entire family went off rodeoing together, competing across the West, roping and barrel racing.

With Darrell’s encouragement, Jolee and Dolli decided to tackle the All-Women’s rodeo circuit with the WPRA. Dolli earned the 2007 WPRA Team Roping World Championship as a heeler roping behind her daughter. She was also Reserve World Champion in the All-Around title on several occasions, competing against women the age of her own daughter.

On the Pro Rodeo side, Dolli finished inside the top 25 of the world standings several times. She helped her daughter earn three trips to the National Finals Rodeo, traveling alongside her many miles for every rodeo. Dolli competed at more than 30 circuit finals rodeos, winning the title at the 1996 Turquoise Circuit Finals to advance to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo that year.

A lover and protector of all kids and animals, Dolli never hesitated to defend either, regardless of circumstances. She was a born teacher and was happiest whether instructing her human or equine pupils. As a 4-H leader and a clinician, she instructed countless kids on the basics of good horsemanship and was always proud of their achievements.

Dolli trained several champion horses. Her horses won Horse of the Year awards in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association’s All Women’s Rodeo Division as well as in the Arizona Chapter of the WPRA.

She was strong willed and always stood for what she believed in. Her dedication to the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association led her to take the Association’s office into her home during a turbulent time, helping save it from extinction. As a result, she and Darrell were recognized with the WPRA’s inaugural Journey Award and she was awarded a Lifetime Mem