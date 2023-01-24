Route 66 Rotary Club Rotary Speaker | Cecilia Clouser

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Jan. 20 speaker was Cecilia Clouser, vice president of the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to promote a healthier community by raising and allocating funds for new medical equipment and expanded facilities, and providing health care programs and services in the community. It will be holding its annual Black Tie Gala fundraiser March 18 at Aquarius Casino Resort, followed by the Race for Hospice on Mother’s Day weekend and September’s golf tournament.