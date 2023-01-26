Applications being accepted for elk, antelope tags

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2023 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk, the agency announced in a news release.



To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.





The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, to apply for a hunt permit-tag. A license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Feb. 14). Licenses can be purchased online, or at any AZGFD office statewide.

License dealers no longer sell paper licenses, but many offer to sell licenses through the department’s online purchase system. AZGFD provides a list of dealers statewide that offer online license purchases at www.azgfd.com/license/, the agency wrote.

When purchasing an Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer's receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.

Also, know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hunters can also download “Arizona E-Tag." Hunters can download this mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play stores, and opt-in to receive an electronic tag in their AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw). The

Arizona E-Tag app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big game tags purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire, AZGFD wrote in the release. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting.

Hunters should also check their your AZGFD portal account to review personal data, including application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To open an AZGFD portal account, visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required information. AZGFD encourages all customers to have an AZGFD portal account; that’s the only place where draw results will be posted, the agency noted.

Family account features are available with a portal account, so everyone – including youths – can view their draw results online as soon as they are available.





Hunters also may consider purchasing a PointGuard product. Choosing PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, ensures that applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product. Find more information at www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.

Hunters can also sign up to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message. A new feature has been implemented for the 2023 pronghorn and elk draw. As part of the application process, a customer can enter his or her phone number (ghost number format) to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message on their mobile device.