Obituary | Lee DeCoopman

Lee DeCoopman, age 82, died peacefully at home on Jan. 20, 2023.

Lee was born in Colorado in 1940 and spent his childhood in Oklahoma before moving to California. In 1970 he moved with his young family to Smith City, Arizona (near Dolan Springs), before retiring to Kingman.

Lee owned and operated automobile recycling, towing services, gas stations, animal feed and auto parts stores, as well as the sand drags track off Highway 93. In his younger years, Lee was a bull rider, race car driver and once rode dirt bikes with Steve McQueen. Lee’s pastimes included building antique and classic cars, golf, sand drags; quarter mile, figure eight and stock car racing; spending time with friends, and relaxing with his dog, Bear.

Lee was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge. Lee could always be recognized by his green and white polka-dotted hat. He lived his life intentionally and was loved by many. He made his mark on life, and on our hearts.

Lee is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Lee’s life in April. He will be buried next to the love of his life, Dorothy, at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman.