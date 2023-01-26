OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Lee DeCoopman

Lee DeCoopman

Lee DeCoopman

Originally Published: January 26, 2023 5:25 p.m.

Lee DeCoopman, age 82, died peacefully at home on Jan. 20, 2023.

Lee was born in Colorado in 1940 and spent his childhood in Oklahoma before moving to California. In 1970 he moved with his young family to Smith City, Arizona (near Dolan Springs), before retiring to Kingman.

Lee owned and operated automobile recycling, towing services, gas stations, animal feed and auto parts stores, as well as the sand drags track off Highway 93. In his younger years, Lee was a bull rider, race car driver and once rode dirt bikes with Steve McQueen. Lee’s pastimes included building antique and classic cars, golf, sand drags; quarter mile, figure eight and stock car racing; spending time with friends, and relaxing with his dog, Bear.

Lee was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge. Lee could always be recognized by his green and white polka-dotted hat. He lived his life intentionally and was loved by many. He made his mark on life, and on our hearts.

Lee is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Lee’s life in April. He will be buried next to the love of his life, Dorothy, at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State