Obituary | Randy Lee Mabry

Randy Lee Mabry, 65, passed on Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

Randy was born in Goshen, Indiana on July 18, 1957 to the late Donald Lee and Roberta Jain Foos.

Randy graduated from Central High School in 1975. Surviving is his wife Dominique Mabry, brother Michael Mabry, brother Matt Mabry, niece Rebecca Mabry and nephew Landon Mabry. Also surviving are several other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Justin Mabry, and brother David Mabry. There will be no visitation, however there will be a celebration of life in his hometown of Elkhart, Indiana.

Randy was a truck driver and maintenance man until retirement. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoys hunting, classic cars and motorcycles. He was a loving husband, father and friend. He was loved by many.