Fri, Jan. 27
Obituary | Walter August Frodermann, Jr.

Walter August Frodermann, Jr.

Walter August Frodermann, Jr.

Originally Published: January 26, 2023 5:26 p.m.

Walter August Frodermann, Jr., 73, passed from this life on Jan. 17, 2023 after a short bout with esophageal cancer.

Walt was a long-time resident of Kingman, and, as a construction worker, he helped to build it. He was very proud of that fact, and he loved pointing out projects he had worked on over the years, like KRMC and the Powerhouse, among others. He was always eager to teach the tricks of the trade to younger men because he felt it was his duty.

He was also a proud Viet Nam veteran, who served as an engineer in the Ashau Valley. He always said: “I was just doing my duty.’’ He loved talking to other veterans that he met around town, asking, “Where were you?” and “When were you there?”

After Vietnam, Walt was the sound engineer for an Arizona band, who can be heard on YouTube, “Skeptic Union”. He loved sharing tales of life on the road, and he was very proud of that album.

Walt was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking and exploring the Hualapai and Cerbat Mountains, and he was happiest camping, hunting and fishing with relatives and friends.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eva, and a daughter, Becca, who, sadly, passed on Thanksgiving.

He leaves behind a grieving widow Brynda; two sisters, Caroline and Bonita; a son, Jeremiah, from a previous marriage; son-in-law Tommy, nephews William and George, and grandchildren Jeremiah Jr., Tiegen, Kable, Charleigh and Layke.

Walt will be sorely missed by family, friends and co-workers from over the years.

He did not want a service at his death, so a celebration of life will be held on May 20, Walt’s 74th birthday. Further details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to Joan and Diana’s Hospice House. They do good work there.

