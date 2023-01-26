Preps: Lady Vols streak snapped

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team defeated Mingus Union 54-42 Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Vols never surrendered an early 10-point lead.

The Volunteer press proved to be too much for the Marauders. “We were very aggressive and we were able to play tough defense without fouling,” stated head coach Jerry Arave.

Freshman Addie Prisciandaro and senior Rebecca Arave led Lee Williams with 16 points each, while Arave added 10 rebounds. Junior Chelsea Torrey had 11 points.

Girls Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 50, Lee Williams 48

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team’s six-game winning came to a close when they were upset by the visiting Bradshaw Mountain Bears 50-48 on Wednesday, Jan. 25.



Bradshaw Mountain built a nine-point lead with just under four minutes remaining and held on for the win.

Arave led Lee Williams with 12 points.

Kingman 69, River Valley 17

KINGMAN – Kingman dominated River Valley 69-17 in a high school girls basketball game played Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kingman improved to 8-5 with the victory. No statistics were available.

Boys Basketball

Kingman 61, River Valley 44

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team scored a 61-44 victory over visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Junior Logan Drumond led Kingman with 16 points, while junior Neo Walema and senior Dominick McKinney added 13 and 12 respectively.

Walema added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Mingus Union 59, Lee Williams 51

KINGMAN – Mingus Union beat Lee Williams 59-51 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kingman Academy 43, St. John Paul 15

AVONDALE – Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team held St. John Paul to just 15 points to log a 43-15 win on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Boys Soccer

Kingman 4, ALAWF 1

WEST FOOTHILLS – Sophomores Adam Cervantes and Radul Vega Diaz scored two goals each to lead Kingman High School to a 4-1 win over the American Leadership Academy in a boys soccer game Jan. 23.

Kingman 4, Wickenburg 3

KINGMAN – Kingman beat Wickenburg 4-3 for its second straight win in a high school boys soccer game on Wednesday, Jan. 25.