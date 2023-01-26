OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | Jan. 27, 2023

January 26, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Hillary had thousands of top secret documents on her computer. Was she rewarded with hard time? Nope. Nothing. Gimme a break!

Streets or streetscaping? Kingman City Council could scrap downtown project – Thank you, council members that are trying to get our streets fixed.

Response to rant – “Dollar General will not be leaving any time soon.” Not with that attitude.

U.S. split over Roe repeal – Many babies survive U.S. abortions only to be left to die alone. Sixteen states have no “born-alive abortion survivor laws.”

Try this. Close the border, build the wall and impeach Biden. Send illegals home. Ranchers land is being destroyed and their families terrified. Biden and friends have no clue where the five million illegals he’s let in even are. America’s lost.

Frank Nieman Guest Column: City shouldn’t give up on downtown improvements – I am not sure if this is a good or bad project, but the reality of it is our streets are decayed and falling apart. Also, we are in a drought so we might want to secure our water sources.

