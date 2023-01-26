Valle Vista A team wins Battle of Mohave opener

FORT MOHAVE – Playing in the wind and cold with a touch of rain, the first Battle of Mohave golf tourney for 2023 played out at Los Lago Golf Course in Fort Mohave on Monday, Jan. 16.

Valley Vista’s A Team took top honors with 66 points behind Mike Hauffe, who shot a 1-over-par 73 to take individual honors.

Both KMGA (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) teams scored well, with the A Team at 60 and the B team at 59 points. Smokey McWilliam led the charge with 25 points, with a net double eagle (eight points) on hole 15. Captain Brian Hill of KMGA had 21 points.

David Onufryk of Chaparral led his squad with 19 points, while captain Cheryll Hudson and Chris Creighton led the Rivers Edge contingent with 15 points each.

Mojave Resort Golf Course at 9905 Aha Macav Parkway, Laughlin will be the site of Battle No. 2 on Monday, Jan. 23.