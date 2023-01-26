OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Valle Vista A team wins Battle of Mohave opener

The Valle Vista A team won the Monday, Jan. 16 Battle of Mohave Tournament at Los Lagos Gold Course in Fort Mohave. From left are Jim Hamby, Mike Hauffe, Kevin Clements and Walt Nelson. (Courtesy photo)

The Valle Vista A team won the Monday, Jan. 16 Battle of Mohave Tournament at Los Lagos Gold Course in Fort Mohave. From left are Jim Hamby, Mike Hauffe, Kevin Clements and Walt Nelson. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 26, 2023 5:36 p.m.

FORT MOHAVE – Playing in the wind and cold with a touch of rain, the first Battle of Mohave golf tourney for 2023 played out at Los Lago Golf Course in Fort Mohave on Monday, Jan. 16.

Valley Vista’s A Team took top honors with 66 points behind Mike Hauffe, who shot a 1-over-par 73 to take individual honors.

Both KMGA (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) teams scored well, with the A Team at 60 and the B team at 59 points. Smokey McWilliam led the charge with 25 points, with a net double eagle (eight points) on hole 15. Captain Brian Hill of KMGA had 21 points.

David Onufryk of Chaparral led his squad with 19 points, while captain Cheryll Hudson and Chris Creighton led the Rivers Edge contingent with 15 points each.

Mojave Resort Golf Course at 9905 Aha Macav Parkway, Laughlin will be the site of Battle No. 2 on Monday, Jan. 23.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State