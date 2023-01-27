OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

No. 6 Arizona beats Washington State 63-58 to split series

Azuolas Tubelis netted 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Photo by University of Arizona Athletic Department/courtesy photo)

Azuolas Tubelis netted 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Photo by University of Arizona Athletic Department/courtesy photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 27, 2023 9:18 a.m.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night.

Kerr Kriisa added 15 points to help Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) split the season series with the Cougars (9-13. 4-7).

“They were a handful, so getting a road victory here is really meaningful,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “There’s games like this that come down to matchups. So, I was really proud of our guys for getting off to a good start and then just kind of hanging with it.”

With 9:22 left and Arizona ahead by a basket, the Wildcats broke out of a scoring slump by scoring on five straight possessions to open a double-digit lead.

Washington State beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time when it upset the Wildcats 74-61 in Tucson this month. The Cougars ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with the biggest victory of Kyle Smith’s coaching tenure.

Powell and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 15 points for Washington State. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and made just four 3-pointers.

“Disappointed that we didn’t play better, we gave ourselves a chance but just turned it over too much,” Smith said. “But our guys competed hard, and that’s really good.”

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State