OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 27, 2023 9:19 a.m.

SEATTLE - Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night.

Frankie Collins missed two late 3-point attempts for the chance to tie it.

Williams started overtime with a jump shot and a pair of foul shots wrapped around Brooks' 3-pointer and the Huskies led all the way in overtime.

Arizona State freshman Austin Nunez made three foul shots with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 54 after getting fouled by Brooks on a 3 attempt to tie it.

The Sun Devils built a 12-0 lead in a little more than the first five minutes before the Huskies unloaded outscoring Arizona State 20-4 in an almost 10-minute stretch. Cole Bajema made three 3s in a five-possession stretch for the Huskies for a 20-16 lead with 4:47 before halftime and Washington never trailed again.

Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) continued the offensive onslaught outscoring Arizona State 12-4 and led 32-20 at intermission.

Bajema scored 11 points for Washington, Keyon Menifield 10 and Braxton Meah had 11 rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points for the Sun Devils and Collins 15.

Washington has won four of five following a five-game losing streak. The Sun Devils have lost three straight following a four-game win streak.

Arizona State (15-7, 7-4) travels to Washington State to play the Cougars on Saturday. Washington hosts No. 6 Arizona on Saturday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State