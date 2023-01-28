Bystander wounded in police shootout in Bullhead

BULLHEAD CITY – A civilian was wounded as Bullhead City police exchanged gunfire with a barricaded subject Friday night, Jan. 27.

The shooting victim was last reported in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital where he is being treated, according to police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.

There’s no word yet how the incident began, but Fromelt said the ordeal unfolded at the Silver View RV Resort at Silver Creek and Gold Rush Road in Bullhead City.

Fromelt said the unidentified armed male suspect was taken into custody when he emerged from a trailer following a seven-and-one-half hour standoff with police.

“The suspect fired numerous rounds at police and several officers returned fire,” Fromelt said in a Facebook post. “One of the rounds shot by the suspect reportedly went through a nearby trailer and struck an innocent bystander.”

No officers were injured.

Further details are expected at some point from the Lake Havasu City police department.

The agency will be conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure, because this was an officer-involved shooting.