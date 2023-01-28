OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Bystander wounded in police shootout in Bullhead

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 6:12 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 28, 2023 6:30 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – A civilian was wounded as Bullhead City police exchanged gunfire with a barricaded subject Friday night, Jan. 27.

The shooting victim was last reported in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital where he is being treated, according to police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.

There’s no word yet how the incident began, but Fromelt said the ordeal unfolded at the Silver View RV Resort at Silver Creek and Gold Rush Road in Bullhead City.

Fromelt said the unidentified armed male suspect was taken into custody when he emerged from a trailer following a seven-and-one-half hour standoff with police.

“The suspect fired numerous rounds at police and several officers returned fire,” Fromelt said in a Facebook post. “One of the rounds shot by the suspect reportedly went through a nearby trailer and struck an innocent bystander.”

No officers were injured.

Further details are expected at some point from the Lake Havasu City police department.

The agency will be conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure, because this was an officer-involved shooting.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State