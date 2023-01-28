OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Cella Winery hosts event near Kingman

Cella Winery of Valle Vista will celebrate the second anniversary of its reopening with an event featuring live music, arts and crafts and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. (Cella Winery Facebook page photo)

Cella Winery of Valle Vista will celebrate the second anniversary of its reopening with an event featuring live music, arts and crafts and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. (Cella Winery Facebook page photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 5:34 p.m.

VALLE VISTA – Looking for something to do this Valentine's Day weekend?

Cella Winery at 6927 E. Brooks Boulevard in Valle Vista will be celebrating the second anniversary of its grand reopening on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12.

The two-day event will be an arts and crafts fair with food trucks, live music, door prizes and plenty of wine.

Event hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Attendees are invited to enjoy live music from Richard James and food from local food trucks – Charlie's Pizza, Las Tradiciones Coffee Company and Crepensmooth.

Email micah@cellawinery.com for more information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State