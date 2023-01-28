Cella Winery hosts event near Kingman

VALLE VISTA – Looking for something to do this Valentine's Day weekend?

Cella Winery at 6927 E. Brooks Boulevard in Valle Vista will be celebrating the second anniversary of its grand reopening on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12.

The two-day event will be an arts and crafts fair with food trucks, live music, door prizes and plenty of wine.

Event hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Attendees are invited to enjoy live music from Richard James and food from local food trucks – Charlie's Pizza, Las Tradiciones Coffee Company and Crepensmooth.

Email micah@cellawinery.com for more information.