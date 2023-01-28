OFFERS
City of Kingman issues 19 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 19 building permits in the work week ending Thursday, Jan. 26. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 5:58 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 28, 2023 6:29 PM

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, Jan. 27:

– Prime Engineering AZ LLP: 2635 Kingman Ave., Kingman; engineering service

– Prime Engineering AZ LLP: 2634 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; engineering service

– TotalSpec Home Inspections: 4370 N. Lomita St., Kingman; home inspection service

– Computer Training/Repair by Margwho: 1949 Florence Ave., Kingman; computer consulting

– The Rowdy Barbie: 432 E. Beale St., B, Kingman; boutique

– New OPPS LLC doing business as R&R Bodyshop: 1423 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop

– Brothers Indian Restaurant: 2770 Old W. Highway Route 66, Kingman; restaurant-full service

– Double R Hay & Feed: 4600 W. Hwy 68, Kingman; feed & pet supply

– Steve’s Electric LLC: 809 Linwood Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Arizona Northwest Dev: 7252 Concho Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– Action Workplace Services: 3001 S. 35th St. Suite 1, Kingman; retail trade

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending Thursday, Jan. 26:

– Stephan McFall: 2645 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; electric; $414.56

– Richard Davis Plumbing: 613 Lead St., Kingman; $74

– Icon Power: 2514 Georgia Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Inty Power: 864 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 3224 Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 3248 Eagle Rock, Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 3461 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3617 Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Roto-Rooter Gigamen LLC: 301 Silver St., Kingman; gas; $345.26

– Rodney Lawson: 3574 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; new SFR; $9,019.13

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3350 Tiffany Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,721.36

– Angle Homes Inc: 5392 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,854.92

– Splash Pool and Spas LLC: 631 Canyon Hills Road; pool; $978.86

– Splash Pool and Spas LLC: 3382 Cherri Ave., Kingman; pool; $895.54

– Innovative Landscaping: 3334 Cherri Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,154.59

– Innovative Landscaping: 4379 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,605.04

– Innovative Landscaping: 4378 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,200.79

– SDL Pools: 3616 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,166.14

– Don & Tish Racine: 2023 Delaware Drive, Kingman; remodel; $206.66

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 20:

– Mays, Kenneth: 8001 Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; demo external mobile home and two sheds

– McGovern, Alan: Kingman; 100 amp electrical service to detached 12 X 25 garage

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 3226 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; replace all water lines in mh

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 2324 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; 50 gallon gas water heater

– Lindberg, Barbara: 3682 E. Bluebird Lane, Kingman; gas line

– Mendoza, Edis: Kingman; demolish structure on property

– B & B WV Holdings, LLC: 7793 Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; demolist mobile home back to vacant

