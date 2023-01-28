OFFERS
Community View | Disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated

ABRAHAM HUFFMAN
Originally Published: January 28, 2023 6:06 p.m.

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. Why?

Since June of 2009 our disabled veterans, their advocates and their family and friends have contacted Congress and/or various administrations daily asking for fair and adequate compensation. So far there has not been significant action on this issue.

The Cost of Living Allowance that they receive every year is not sufficient. Our government simply does not respond. There is nothing but silence from Congress or the administration on this issue.

I am warning anyone and everyone who reads this. Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty as disabled veterans, then at that point our armed forces will disintegrate.

In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistment has fallen off precariously. This is a very serious national security situation. The fact is that huge elitist greed is putting all of us in very real danger.

Here is the raw data.

In Fiscal Year 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel especially considering that we live in the wealthiest nation that ever was.

Disabled veterans have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WW I in November, 1918. That was 104 years ago!

This longstanding abuse must end now. Congress must compensate these broken former troops properly. This is a national disgrace.

Tax the investment wealth of the investor class that received the most benefit from the protection afforded to them by our troops who are now broken, and compensate disabled veterans fairly. At the present time they contribute virtually nothing to the disabled veterans who protected investor class interests at great cost to themselves.

Be warned.

(Abraham Huffman is a resident of Flagstaff.)

