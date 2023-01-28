OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Guest Column | ‘Made in USA’ claims didn’t measure up

GEMA DE LAS HERAS Federal Trade Commision
Originally Published: January 28, 2023 6:05 p.m.

If you took up baking during the pandemic, you may have ordered Pyrex bakeware promoted as “American as apple pie.” It turns out, says the Federal Trade Commission, some Pyrex glassware advertised as “proudly made in the USA” was actually made elsewhere. Here’s why that’s a problem.

According to the FTC’s complaint, Instant Brands, which owns Pyrex, has claimed that all Pyrex glass products are American-made. But during the pandemic, the company sold Pyrex measuring cups on Amazon that were made in China without clarifying that production had shifted there. While there’s no problem with selling foreign-made products that are clearly marked as such, advertising something as “Made in the USA” when it isn’t is false, misleading and a clear violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act.

The agency’s proposed settlement order will stop Instant Brands from making further deceptive Made in USA claims and impose a monetary judgment for its past deceptive claims.

It can be hard to tell whether a company is telling the truth about the origin of its products, but keep in mind that in most cases companies can’t label or advertise their products as “Made in the USA” unless they can show that all (or almost all) parts, processing, and labor are of U.S. origin.

Do you think a company is breaking the rules by making phony “Made in the USA” claims? Tell us about it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Gema de las Heras is a consumer education specialist for the Federal Trade Commision.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State