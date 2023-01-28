OFFERS
Republican Forum hosts human trafficking speakers

The Mohave Republican Forum will host Jordan Brown, and others from the Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition at it's meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 5:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host Jordan Brown, coordinator, and others from the Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition. Kingman Main Street members will also present. The meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman.

Personnel from the coalition will address the issues and on-going crisis of human trafficking in Mohave County, and the efforts being made to curtail or even eliminate it.

The Main Street Kingman group will make a brief presentation about the Beale Street infrastructure plan that has been designed with their understanding that the funds were being allocated from federal dollars received by the county.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission costs $2 per person to assist with meeting costs. An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m..

For reservations, which are requested and helpful, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771 (basingerreb@gmail.com) or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 (gs2007info@yahoo.com.)

