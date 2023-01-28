OFFERS
Sun, Jan. 29
Valentines market set for Feb. 5 at Beale Celebrations in Kingman

Pitchfork Market will hold its special Valentine’s Day market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. (Miner file photo)

Pitchfork Market will hold its special Valentine's Day market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Pitchfork Market will hold its special Valentine’s Day market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., in downtown Kingman.

There will be a 50/50 drawing to support the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, a performance by RUN the band, and an emceed fashion show.

There will also be art, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, clothing, crafts and more for sale by local vendors. Call 623-249-1157 for more information.

Food trucks will be on-site.

