Alleged drug possession leads to arrest in Fort Mohave

Nathan Orsick (MCSO photo)

Nathan Orsick (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 30, 2023 11:50 a.m.

FORT MOHAVE — Mohave County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Nathan Orsick, 50, of Bullhead City for alleged drug possession.

According to an MCSO news release, during routine patrol on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of E. Camp Mohave Road and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a record check on the driver indicated that he had outstanding warrants.

During a search after the arrest, Orsick was found to be in possession of a small baggie containing methamphetamine, which he allegedly attempted to dispose of during the search. He was placed under arrest for the warrants as well as possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and numerous vehicle violations.

During the same incident, Kelly Henson, 55, of Mohave Valley was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson was allegedly found to be in possession of fentanyl pills. She was cited and released at the scene.

Orsick was transported and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident on said charges.

