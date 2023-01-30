OFFERS
Drug arrest made Monday in Fort Mohave

Nicole Rubalcava-Fierro (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 30, 2023 11:46 a.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nicole Rubalcava-Fierro, 49, Mohave Valley, for alleged possession of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to an MCSO news release, she was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30 during a routine traffic stop. Additionally, Rubalcava-Fierro was booked in for three misdemeanor warrants.

While patrolling the area of Aztec Road and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave deputies noted a vehicle failing to stop at a posted intersection.

During a record check it was found that the passenger, Rubalcava-Fierro, had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was placed under arrest for the warrants and during the follow-up search, small baggies containing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were allegedly located on Rubalcava-Fierro’s person.

Rubalcava-Fierro was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident and booked on warrants and the additional felony charges.

