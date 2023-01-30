Warrant, drug arrest made in Mohave Valley

MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Nicholas Petica, 32, of Bullhead City during a traffic stop for allegedly possessing fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

According to an MCSO news release, on Friday, Jan. 27 deputies conducted a traffic stop while on routine patrol in the area of Aqua View Road and Fremont Road in Mohave Valley. During a record check on the occupants it was learned that the passenger, Petica, had an active parole warrant.

Petica was placed under arrest for said warrant and during a search after the arrest a foil pouch containing fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia was allegedly found. Petica was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and booked in without incident on the warrant and additional charges of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.