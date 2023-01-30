OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Warrant, drug arrest made in Mohave Valley

Nicholas Petica (MCSO photo)

Nicholas Petica (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 30, 2023 11:52 a.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff Office deputies arrested Nicholas Petica, 32, of Bullhead City during a traffic stop for allegedly possessing fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

According to an MCSO news release, on Friday, Jan. 27 deputies conducted a traffic stop while on routine patrol in the area of Aqua View Road and Fremont Road in Mohave Valley. During a record check on the occupants it was learned that the passenger, Petica, had an active parole warrant.

Petica was placed under arrest for said warrant and during a search after the arrest a foil pouch containing fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia was allegedly found. Petica was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and booked in without incident on the warrant and additional charges of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State