Mohave Valley man receives major award

One of Region 3’s top Hunter Education instructors was recently honored at the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s annual awards banquet in Phoenix.

Jim Rich, who lives in Mohave Valley, has been involved in Arizona Hunter Education for over 19 years and is passionate about educating youths and adults about the tenets of being a safe and ethical sportsman.

Among his many accomplishments, Rich has been involved with over 125 classes where over 1,000 students of all ages were taught the tenets of hunter education. Jim has taught classes in Kingman, Mohave Valley, Bullhead City and on the Hualapai Reservation.

Rich was awarded the Commission’s Buck Appleby Hunter Education Instructor of the Year for 2022, an award he also received in 2013. Rich has also received other awards from the Department for team and leadership.

One of Rich’s more notable accomplishments as a Chief Instructor in Region 3 was his ability to keep and maintain an instructor staff of volunteers; especially at a time when the COVID pandemic and AZGFD implemented new requirements to remain as a volunteer instructor. This process caused many hunter education instructors throughout the state to resign or not renew as instructors.

With his background and long list of accomplishments, it is obvious that Rich was well deserving of this most recent award.

When Jim accepted the award, he gave a short speech to those from all over Arizona who were in attendance at the annual awards and recognition banquet.

Rich said: “The recipe for of success for our Hunter Education Program begins with people, namely by recognizing first, our talented, dedicated and certified all-volunteer Hunter Ed Team in Region 3. Along with the unwavering support from two exceptional AZGFD employees, Ashley Lynch and Andy McGaw, and their excellent 2022 intern, Anneliese Shafer.”

Rich also recognized two of the ranges in Mohave County that supports the mission of the Hunter Education Program. “The 7-Mile Hill Range and TriState Shooting Park who provide 1,000% support of our program and volunteer educators.”

Rich finished up his comments by saying,: “Lastly, our families, who support our efforts while we give our time to advance the hunter education mission of starting our students to the pathway of becoming knowledgeable, safe and responsible hunters as they participate in the time-honored traditions of lawful and ethical hunting in Arizona.”

On a personal note, I’ve known Rich for a long time. I think I was instrumental in recruiting him into the hunter education program many, many years ago.

He has served the State of Arizona and the Arizona Game and Fish Department faithfully for almost two decades and there are literally hundreds if not over 1,000 sportsmen, both young and old alike, who have w from his service as a hunter education instructor.