Obituary | Michael Joseph Moore

Michael Joseph Moore, 42, of Kingman, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Mike was born in Mesa, Arizona, and moved to Kingman with his family at age 13. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Sheryl, as well as brothers David (Traci) and Tim (Deana) of Kingman; his grandmother, Kay Hoover, of Kingman; as well as his nephews and nieces and many cousins and his beloved dog, Coco.

Mike passed away with his parents at his side and his family and friends close by. Mike had a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer and is finally at rest. Mike worked side by side with his father (Bo) for many years as an electrician for Robinson Electric in Laughlin, Nevada. Mike will be forever loved and forever remembered and deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring.