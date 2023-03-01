Preps: Kingman Academy avenges loss to Parker

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School’s baseball team broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the fifth-inning, then plated five more to put the game away with a five-run sixth frame in an 8-1 win over visiting Parker at Southside Park in Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Academy, which improved to 1-2 for the season, got a double, two singles and two RBIS from junior Cade Benson. Senior Matt Osterman and juniors Casen Short, Ryan Gordon and Jeremy Steed added two hits apiece to the Tigers’ attack.

Benson pitched four innings to pick up with win, striking out nine batters while walking just one.

Academy was perfect in the field, and benefitted from five Parker fielding errors.

Girls Softball

Kingman Academy 11

Parker 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team (2-1) beat visiting Parker for the second time this season on Tuesday, Feb. 28. And this time, it wasn’t even close.

Academy exploded for six runs in the first inning and put the 10-run Mercy Rule into effect after five frames while recording an 11-1 win.

Academy pounded out 12 hits, including five for extra bases, with junior Faythe LaFirenza leading the way with a pair of triples and a double. Seniors Kimber Privetts and Samantha Ogborn and freshman Taylee Mote added two hits apiece for winners. Junior Mezi Sena had three RBIs.

Lady Tiger junior Alex Valdez stymied Parker, going the distance for a two-hitter while striking out five.