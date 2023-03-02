Briefs: Record year for snowfall in Flagstaff area?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - National Weather Service officials don’t have to be told that 2022-23 is becoming a record year for snowfall totals in the Flagstaff area. For employees in the service’s office in Bellemont, all they have to do is look out their windows.

The Bellemont office has had 146.7 inches of snow from last July to Wednesday. That tops the previous record of 115.4 inches set from July 1, 2009 to March 1, 2010.

At the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, 140.1 inches of snow has been recorded since July 1, second only to the 153.9 inches in the July to March timespan in 1948-49. But snowfall was not looked upon fondly by motorists in northwestern Arizona who were stuck in a traffic jam on Interstate 40 for nearly five hours Wednesday night. A winter storm caused a road closure from Kingman to Flagstaff.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said many vehicles were on the shoulder of Route 93 near Kingman or stopped in the right lane creating a backup. ADOT crews and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tried to get the stranded people to drive into town until the snowy weather cleared.

AZ Senate Democrats pick new minority leader

PHOENIX - Democrats in the Arizona Senate have settled on new leadership after the minority leader departed to run for Congress.

The Arizona State Senate Democratic Caucus announced Thursday that Sen. Mitzi Epstein has been chosen as Senate minority leader after an organizational meeting.

Sen. Eva Burch will be the next Senate minority whip.

Former Sen. Minority Leader Raquel Terán, of Phoenix, is pursuing U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego’s congressional seat. Gallego is eying a run against Kyrsten Sinema in 2024.

The caucus also saw Sen. Minority Whip Rosanna Gabaldón leave for a “personal obligation.”

The new leadership team also includes Sen. Juan Mendez as Senate minority assistant leader. Sen. Lela Alston remains Senate minority caucus chair.

Epstein thanked the outgoing leadership for their past commitment.

3 die in Phoenix condo fire; 2 hospitalized

PHOENIX – Two of the four children pulled out of a burning condominium in west Phoenix have died along with a man who was the father of at least one of the kids, authorities said Thursday. Phoenix Fire Department officials said the man died from injuries suffered in the late Wednesday night fire and two other children remain hospitalized in critical condition. Fire crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and reported seeing flames and smoke coming out of the single condo unit’s windows. Authorities said the man, three boys and a girl were carried out of the condo by firefighters, treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to Phoenix-area hospitals.

The names and ages of the man and two children who died and the two survivors haven’t been released yet. Fire officials said the dead man was the father of one or more of the children, who ranged in age from 5 to 12.

Authorities said there were no obvious signs that the deadly blaze was intentionally set.