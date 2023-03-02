Kingman’s Joey Sullins harvests 1st javelina with muzzleloader

The 2023 spring HAM (handgun-archery-muzzleloader) hunts have concluded and while not all of the local hunters were successful in “Taking home the bacon,” some did.

This year was the third year in a row that local sportsman Joey Sullins had been pursuing javelina. His first two years were unsuccessful but this year, Sullins bagged his first javelina.

Sullins applied for and received one of the 50 tags that had been issued for a hunt in Units 15A/15B, which are located close to Kingman.

Sullins had scouted the area he was planning to hunt and just a week before the hunt opened, he found a herd of seven javelina. Unfortunately, there were no young in the herd, only adults.

His plan was to be in the same area on opening day. This would be a special hunt for him as his wife Athena would also be out there with him to help glass in the afternoon. Glassing is the technique most successful javelina hunters use to locate javelina in Arizona.

Opening morning dawned cool but clear, but despite his best efforts, Sullins couldn’t find the herd he had previously seen. What he did see was disturbing. “I saw seven different coyotes,” Sullins said. Coyotes are a major predator of javelina, especially the young ones, which are called reds. Sullins also saw a few deer.

In the afternoon Joey was joined by his wife and they looked in the areas they felt the herd of javelina they had previously seen lived in. Javelina generally live in an area of about a square-mile, so if one can locate the herd’s boundaries, they will have a better chance of finding them.

With sundown approaching and nothing being seen, they decided to call it a day and head back to camp. Then Lady Luck smiled and gave Sullins an opportunity that he hadn’t expected.

“We were heading back to where I had set up camp when we saw a pair of javelina crossing the road in front of us,” Sullins said.

Sullins got out of his vehicle, retrieved his muzzleloader and headed off to where he had last seen the javelina.

“I saw them about 50 yards away and made a grunting sound and they stopped.” Sullins took aim with his 50-caliber muzzleloader and took the shot. The targeted pig went down, but much to the surprise of Sullins, the second one did not leave.

Sullins reloaded his muzzleloader and he and he and his wife started moving towards the fallen animal. But the second javelina didn’t leave, and instead became very aggressive and actually started moving towards the hunter and his wife. At one point the other pig was just 20 feet away, and fearing that they were about to be attacked, Sullins fired a shot into the ground, and the javelina bristled up and eventually moved off.

“I never expected that to happen,” Sullins said.

The javelina that Sullins had taken was a big sow.

Since it was his first one, he took the meat to a processor in Williams AZ where he had it made into breakfast sausage. The head and cape were taken to Signature Taxidermy in Flagstaff.

It was an exciting opening day for sure, one that Sullins will never forget.