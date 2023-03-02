OFFERS
Letter | The Grand Old Party has died

Originally Published: March 2, 2023 4:30 p.m.

As Mohave County is GOP country it’s past time to understand the Republican Party died with McCain. If you care about our democracy and freedom this fascist, anti-democratic party must be voted out of office for good.

They have no governing policy and only work for lobbyists’ money, not the people. They are pretending their failed coup and fight to end Social Security and Medicare never happened.

In order to restore a political party they must be driven out of office. Please stop voting for the end of our constitutional republic.

Andy Worth

Kingman

