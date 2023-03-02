OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter | Thoughts on Presidents’ Day

Originally Published: March 2, 2023 4:32 p.m.

Another Presidents’ Day has come and gone. It’s now basically a meaningless, nothing day enacted to give federal employees a three-day weekend while throwing out both Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays.

Oldies may remember the chill they felt when they heard The Star Spangled Banner played or how carefully we hung flags off our porches – not touching the ground; bring them in at night.

Now, I’m told, if you’re selling your home, don’t leave your flag displayed to possibly offend new buyers because we all know, the American flag now represents racism and it’s a given that white people (like Washington who led us in victory against the white English and Lincoln who freed the slaves) are all racists.

Another holiday on it’s way out is Columbus Day, now wrongly called Indigenous People’s Day.

Christopher Columbus was one of the finest Christians ever born, given magnificent sailing gifts by God to open the New World for Christian settlements. Now, of course, the big lie is that he killed indigenous people. He did not.

How did our current POTUS decide to spend President’s Day? He secretly flew to Ukraine to help them keep their borders safe while completely ignoring our southern border he opened to the entire world and so far ignoring a trip to a small mid-west Republican town that is reeling from a train derailment and severe chemical toxicity.

So much for Presidents’ Day.

Linda Athens

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State