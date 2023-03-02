Obituary | Ronnie W. Zumwalt Sr.

Ronnie W. Zumwalt Sr. was born to his parents Charles Alexander and Mildred Pearl Zumwalt, on Nov. 28, 1945, in Silver City, New Mexico, joining his brother Charles Ervin and sister Betty Bell. Ron grew up in Silver City graduating from high school there.



In 1966 he moved to Kingman, Arizona and went to work for Duval Corporation at the Mineral Park Mine. Ron was proud to be a miner and worked hard to ensure the safety of the employees in his charge. He had a distinguished career as a safety manager for Battle Mountain Gold Company in Nevada and Colorado.

In 1968 Ron met and married the love of his life Dehlia Sue Judson, Dee Zumwalt. In 1969 their only child a son Ron Jr. was born. Ron’s job in mining took them to Battle Mountain, Nevada and eventually Fort Garland, Colorado where they retired in the San Luis Valley. Dad said he fell in love with the Valley the first time he saw it just like Mom.



Ron and Dee spent 54 years together traveling the west looking for antiques and other treasures that sparked their interest. They shared a love that few will ever know.

Ron passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2023.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 54 years Dee of Monte Vista, Colorado; his son Ron Jr. and his wife Tonya of Tucson, Arizona. Also two grandsons, Cedric of Forest Grove, Oregon and Trevor of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by two nephews and two nieces.

Per Ron’s wishes there will be no memorial service. To express condolences, visit www.rogersfunerals.com

Rogers Family Mortuary in Monte Vista is in care of the arrangements.