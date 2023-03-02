OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Timothy Ray Fox

Timothy Ray Fox

Timothy Ray Fox

Originally Published: March 2, 2023 2:36 p.m.

Timothy Ray Fox passed at his home on Feb. 23, 2023 after battling a lengthy illness. He was 64.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Sharon; three daughters, Laura, Emily and Deirdra; two sisters, Lisa and Joym; his favorite aunt Iva Lee’ and Siblings in law: Kathy and Thomas Runnion.

Tim was born Aug. 25, 1958 in Rising Sun, Indiana. He lived in Arizona, California, Oregon and Idaho, then moved his family back to Kingman permanently in 1992. Tim loved the Lord. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He cherished animals, and cared for many in his life, ranging from birds to livestock.

Tim served us as a firefighter, a fire lookout, a heavy equipment operator and a mechanic among many other trades. He was a happy-go-lucky guy and a gentle soul who loved his family, impacted many lives and filled our hearts with memories forever.

He will be deeply missed by us all. Journey well, our special Tim.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State