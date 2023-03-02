Obituary | Timothy Ray Fox

Timothy Ray Fox passed at his home on Feb. 23, 2023 after battling a lengthy illness. He was 64.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Sharon; three daughters, Laura, Emily and Deirdra; two sisters, Lisa and Joym; his favorite aunt Iva Lee’ and Siblings in law: Kathy and Thomas Runnion.

Tim was born Aug. 25, 1958 in Rising Sun, Indiana. He lived in Arizona, California, Oregon and Idaho, then moved his family back to Kingman permanently in 1992. Tim loved the Lord. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He cherished animals, and cared for many in his life, ranging from birds to livestock.

Tim served us as a firefighter, a fire lookout, a heavy equipment operator and a mechanic among many other trades. He was a happy-go-lucky guy and a gentle soul who loved his family, impacted many lives and filled our hearts with memories forever.

He will be deeply missed by us all. Journey well, our special Tim.