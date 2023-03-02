Obituary | William “Bill” Ralph Watson

William “Bill” Ralph Watson, 80, of Kingman, Arizona passed away Feb. 17, 2023 due to complications resulting from a fall at his residence in the Hualapai Mountains. He was surrounded by his family at the time of death.

Bill was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1942. In his younger days he was a resident of Phoenix, Arizona and then in 1955 moved to Kingman, Arizona with his family to open a variety of successful small businesses.

He graduated from Mohave County Union High School where he was an accomplished leader as the student body president and played football as well. Bill had a varied career as an excellent salesman and ultimately retired from Ford Motor Company as a supervisor at the Yucca Proving Grounds

Bill is survived by his wife Nina; three children, Wayne Watson, San Diego, California, Keneen Price, Prescott, Arizona, and Preston Watson, Phoenix, Arizona, and step-daughter Tracy Johnson, Cisco, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Gary Watson, Kingman, Arizona, and sister Nancy Fancher, Chino Valley, Arizona. He enjoyed being “Papa Bill” to 11 grandchildren and over 11 great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by wife LaDonna Watson, mother Marion Watson, and father Ralph Watson.

Bill had a love for living in the Hualapai’s and was often caught sneaking snacks to the wildlife in his yard. He also enjoyed building and fixing things in his workshops. He was always found smiling, “never knew a stranger,” and had many friends in the community. Further, he was a member of the Elks Lodge #468.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingman Cancer Unit and the Kingman Animal Shelter.