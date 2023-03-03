OFFERS
Sat, March 04
Sat, March 04
Bullhead City man charged with homicide

Robert Logan (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2023 11:18 a.m.

BULLHEAD CITY - A random encounter between two unacquainted men turned deadly in Bullhead City Wednesday. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the men exchanged words before engaging in a physical altercation outside a laundromat in the 1700 block of Highway 95 at about 11:20 a.m.

Fromelt said the combatants separated at one point, and that 39-year-old Robert Logan of Bullhead City shot his unarmed adversary in the upper torso with a handgun. She said the victim was dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of kin. Fromelt said detectives indicated the 56-year-old victim lived in a travel trailer in the Bullhead City area.

Logan was arrested at the scene and transported to Kingman where he was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility on a second-degree murder charge.

Fromelt said the men did not know one another, that it is unknown what triggered the verbal confrontation and that investigation continues.

