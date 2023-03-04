California man who rammed cops sentenced

KINGMAN – A strong push for probation was rejected Friday by a local judge who instead imposed a prison term for a Palm Springs, California man who was intoxicated when he used his truck to deliberately damage property and ram police vehicles in Lake Havasu City last summer.

Officers responded to the criminal damage spree in the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.

“They located a damaged white 2021 GMC Sierra driving erratically," Sgt. Tyler Tribolet said in a news release. ”When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee and in the process rammed two patrol cars and caused damage to a third patrol vehicle."

Tribolet said the truck stopped when it crashed into a wall and that Morgan Prieto, 32, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police. He said one officer was treated for minor injuries.

Defense attorney Jason Lamm told Judge Doug Camacho that Prieto has battled substance abuse issues for decades, but is otherwise bright, articulate and compassionate, and a loving, caring and competent father.

“That's not the man who was driving around behaving like an idiot that night," Lamm said, who added that Prieto becomes a different person when drunk. “This is seemingly a case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

“Morgan has struggled to stay sober since he was a teenager," Prieto's sister said. “I believe in my brother."

“I'm thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed by my behavior. I can't live my life like this any more. I've hit rock bottom," Prieto said. “I'm relieved that no one was hurt and that law enforcement put a stop to my selfish behavior."

His sister, mother and Lamm urged the court to place Prieto on probation and allow him to transition to a sober living facility in Flagstaff to change his life for the better. And Lamm downplayed the police vehicle ramming.

– It was more of a scenario where he was playing bumper cars with the officers," Lamm said.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Leah Nelson said one officer is still traumatized by Prieto's aggression and wanted the court to send Prieto to the Department of Corrections. She said the defendant is still committing crimes following past convictions and probationary failures.

“Mr. Prieto is becoming more and more of a danger to society," Nelson said. “One of the goals of prison is to remove some individuals from law-abiding citizens."

Prieto pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and two assault counts for separate officer and civilian victims.

Camacho imposed a 280-day jail sentence for the DUI, wiping out that sentence by crediting Prieto for the 280 days he has already spent in jail. Camacho ordered a four-year prison sentence for the assault convictions.

Prieto will also be held responsible for more than $100,000 in restitution for the property damage.