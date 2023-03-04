OFFERS
Chaparral wins Battle of Mohave No. 7 golf tournament

Originally Published: March 4, 2023 5:45 p.m.

FORT MOHAVE – Ladies reigned in the Battle of Mohave team golf tournament on Feb. 27. Valle Vista Golf Club was led by Dale Atkins with 17 points. Dave Love was the top point earner for the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course contingent with 16.

Chaparral Country Club of Bullhead City swept the top two spots in the 12-team scoring war. Valle Vista’s B Team was third with 59 points.

Valle Vista Golf Club at 9686 N. Concho Drive near Kingman hosts Battle No. 8 on March 6 at 9 a.m.

Heather Iverson of Chaparral Country Club led all players with 21 points, followed by Cheryl Hudson of Rivers Edge Golf Club with 20.

