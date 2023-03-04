Davison is chief of Mohave County parks police

KINGMAN – Todd Davison is the Mohave County Park police chief and the environmental rural area cleanup enforcement (ERACE) coordinator.

They’re two separate jobs, each demanding considerable leadership, time and effort.

He and is his eight-person staff is responsible for the administrative functions of first-responder law enforcement park activities with a focus on the big three of Davis Camp, Hualapai Mountain Park and the Mohave Fairgrounds with his 8-person team.

His multi-titled position also includes illegal dumping investigations in the county and insuring his team has all the equipment and training needed.

Davison is also the training coordinator, background investigator, criminal case reviewer, litter cleanup project organizer, lead litter case investigator and statistic recorder among many other responsibilities.

Born in Texarkana, Texas, Davison was part of a military family and moved to such places as Kansas City, Missouri and the San Fernando Valley in California.

It is important to note that although he works with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department consistently, he doesn’t answer to Sheriff Doug Schuster. His job is totally separate from that department.

Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park have Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) certified law enforcement “rangers” tasked with enforcing park rules and laws that help keep the public safe.

The county’s Park rangers act as first responders for law enforcement calls for service in park areas.

Also, Davison’s ERACE detectives often investigate illegal dumpsites and abandoned vehicles throughout Mohave County.

ERACE also stays involved in education and litter cleanup projects. It’s an ongoing battle to keep the county clean and safe, but Davison believes the ERACE team does remarkable work.

He points out that “we don’t have a lot of recidivism with dumpers who’ve been caught, but you have new people coming in all of the time.”

ERACE also works with other cleanup groups and Davison says it “leads by example by sending a dump trailer out to problem areas once a week to remove litter debris and transport it to the landfill for proper disposal.”

Davison earned an associate degree in administration of justice and then his bachelor’s degree in criminology at Fresno State University with a minor in Psychology.

He has also received a victim services certificate.

At the same time, he began his career working as a reserve deputy for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. He was then hired by the border patrol where he completed an academy and worked for a short time in Arizona.

He then had the opportunity to work with his family in the interior design industry back in California where his friends and family lived, selling and installing high-end light fixtures. When his mom and dad retired, they moved to Bullhead City and his brother started a career in Kingman. Davison moved from California to start working as a deputy with MCSO in 2008.

Within two years of landing his MCSO job, he was presented with a lifesaving award (January, 2010) for saving the life of a diabetic having a bad episode while answering a welfare check.

When nobody answered the door, Davison noticed two dogs inside running back and forth. He followed his instinct, and looked further and saw the diabetic’s near fatal situation.

He gained access and provided nearby orange juice to aid in a quick recovery.

After a few years with the Sheriff’s office, he had the opportunity to move into the ERACE position, placing him closer to his fiancée in Kingman. He became the ERACE coordinator after several years and later the chief of Parks Law Enforcement.

Davison said he enjoys working with the employees and citizens in Mohave County. He is currently helping to support the law enforcement community though his involvement as vice president of the Kingman Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) Mohave Lodge 16.

Davison and his wife, Kristen, have been married 12 years, and have four energetic children – one girl and triplet boys.

He and his wife help the community coaching and volunteering to help with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4H, gymnastics, soccer, basketball and baseball.

Davison enjoys the outdoors with his family playing golf, camping, hiking, riding ORVs, walking the dogs and engaging in water activities.

Many of these activities have taken place directly where he works in Hualapai Mountain Park, Davis Camp and the Mohave County desert areas.

He says: “My career is rewarding because of the value I find in preserving our parks and deserts in Arizona for our recreation and the recreation for generations to come.”

Help keep Mohave County clean by reporting litter dumpsites and abandoned vehicles to ERACE at 928-715-0480.

(This story is one in a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Department.)