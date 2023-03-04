Kingman Citizens Academy starts March 29

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is holding its third Citizens Academy this year, where city residents can take part in a seven-week program to learn more about city services.

The Citizens Academy will begin on Wednesday, March 29 with classes held every Wednesday through May 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to news release from the city.

The deadline to register is Thursday, March 16. Kingman residents can apply at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/citizens-academy.

“The academy is a free civic education program for those who want to learn more about how the City of Kingman operates through interactive department presentations, tours and discussions. Participants will learn how the city builds roads and parks, keeps the community safe, manages day-to-day operations and plans for future growth, the city wrote.

The program is open to Kingman residents ages 18 years and older.

You may be interested in the Citizens Academy if you are:

– Interested in your city and community.

– Interested in running for office or volunteering for a city commission.

– Involved in the community or curious about how the city works.

– New to the City of Kingman or have lived here a long time.

– Pay taxes and want to know how that money is being spent.

Citizens Academy participants will be recognized at the May 16, 2023, Kingman City Council meeting, located at the main city complex 310 North Fourth Street.