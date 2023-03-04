Mohave County’s mobile health unit to hit the road

KINGMAN – The county health department’s new mobile unit can be viewed and inspected by the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W Beale Street in Kingman.

According to a news release from the county, acquisition of the vehicle was the culmination of a project utilizing federal COVID-19 relief funds and approved by the board.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health will utilize the vehicle for prevention education and screening services; to increase access and referrals to healthcare providers; for supplemental healthcare services to support existing healthcare providers; to reduce unnecessary use of emergent services; to provide appropriate education and public health services identified by each community; and to increase the well-being and longevity of rural communities.

Dr. Chad Kingsley, the county’s health director, said “it is self-sustaining and can provide services without needing community resources like electricity and water. It’s also equipped with a waiting room, bathroom, exam room and table. The unit was designed with an entrance and exit.

“Unfortunately, he added, due to its compact design, disability access was not possible. Those who are challenged, such as someone who uses a wheelchair, will receive services outside or nearby in an appropriate and private setting.”

Dr. Kingsley says, “the new unit will primarily be used in rural communities but may also support Mohave County’s residents as needed.”

Some supervisors and other county officials are also expected to stop by to view the vehicle following Monday’s board of supervisors’ meeting.