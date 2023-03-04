Obituary | Don Cunningham

On Feb. 27, 2023, Don Cunningham, 82, went home to see our Lord after a lengthy illness.

He leaves behind his wife Sally with whom he would have celebrated their silver anniversary this June.

Don and Sally had a blended family consisting of Don’s two daughters, Shari White and Cindy Pendley from Tennessee, and Sally’s three children, David Landsverk and Carla Landsverk from California, and Phillip Landsverk from Oregon. Together Don and Sally shared 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Don served his country with the army for three years and was honorably discharged. He also served as a Ventura County (CA) Sheriff’s Deputy where he retired after 28 years, achieving the rank of sergeant.

What brought Don and Sally to Kingman was his love of western history, Route 66 and hot rods. Don loved to travel the mountains and be outdoors, even growing pine trees in his yard to be closer to the great outdoors.

A viewing will be held March 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.