Rants and Raves | March 5, 2023

Linda Athens letter to the editor: Thoughts on Presidents’ Day – Amen Linda. Spot on.

Why give people money for college debt, then talk about cutting Medicare or Social Security? If you take a loan to go to school in order to get a high-paying job, pay it back. I paid into Social Security all my life. I should get what I paid for.

Trump owed over $2 million in overtime to municipalities across the nation for law enforcement to help with security at his rallies. He doesn’t just stiff his contractors; now he’s stiffing taxpayers.

Republican senators Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson have received $500,000 from railway corporations to deregulate safety policies. They don’t care about their constituents.

Everyone’s heard about the Fox News anchors’ lies about the 2020 election regarding the Dominion lawsuit, so why isn’t Fox reporting it as extremely newsworthy? Because they’re not a real news organization.