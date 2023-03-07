Area hunters bag javelina

Javelina hunts for the Spring 2023 season are over, and many, many people had trouble finding and filling a tag. However, for Kingman residents Mike and Debbi Cobb, they were able to beat all of the odds this year, filling all three of their javelina tags.

Mike has been hunting in Unit 18B for many, many years and has always been successful on deer and javelina hunts there. In my opinion, he is the “Master of the North” when it comes to finding and hunting javelina.

And this year he proved it again.

First on Dec. 31, 2022 the last day of the archery deer hunt, he got a buck.

Mike applied for and drew a HAM (Handgun, Archery Muzzleloader) javelina tag for 2023 in Unit 18B. Cobb also got a left-over archery tag for that unit. His wife Debbi also drew a HAM tag for that unit.

Cobb said despite the archery hunt starting on Jan. 1, he didn’t go out on the first week of the hunt. Mike said it wasn’t until the second week of that hunt that he bagged his javelina in 2023.

”I had found javelina on the first day I was out there, but I missed a couple of shots,” Cobb said. On the second day he located a herd, made a stalk and was successful in bagging a javelina.

Then he assisted his cousin’s son, Max Tallman, on the youth-only hunt in 18B and the young man was successful on the first day that he was able to hunt.

During the time that Cobb was out with his cousin Jeff and son Max on the youth hunt they also spotted a pair of bobcats. Cobb was able to bag one. This bobcat was the first one that he has ever taken.

Next up was the HAM hunts. Mike went out on his own during the mid-week of his hunt. He found pigs.

“I found a group but got pig fever” and the next day located another group and filled his second javelina tag of the year.

Debbi also filled her tag on a hunt while hunting with Mike.

“Debbie came out and on the first day of the hunt we found pigs around 10 a.m. and she got one at 30 yards.”

Cobb got a call from his friend Tony Campbell who asked for some advice. Tony was out with Laci Robbins who also had a HAM tag in Unit 18B.

Cobb told Campbell some areas to look at, and on the last day of the hunt Laci got her first Arizona big game animal with a bow.

On the recent general rifle hunt in 18B Cobb said he spent one day with a friend from Phoenix who had been hunting.

The friends had no luck but when Cobb went out with them, he found javelina. “Unfortunately, we were not able to get close to them.”

In the end it had been a very successful season for Mike Cobb. Everyone he had assisted had either taken a javelina or had seen some.

Not many other hunters can say that.