Briefs: Ex-lawmaker up for AZ child safety director

PHOENIX - Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that she has nominated former state lawmaker David Lujan to become the new director of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Lujan needs full state Senate approval to get the job officially, but he can serve on an interim basis before completing the confirmation process. Lujan has served in both chambers of the Arizona Legislature and also worked as an attorney for a nonprofit that provides abused and neglected children with legal services.

He’s been president and CEO of the Children’s Action Alliance advocacy group for the past two years. Lujan also has served as an assistant Attorney General and as legal counsel for the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hobbs withdrew her first Child Safety Department nominee last month. Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the Committee on Director Nominations, said Matthew Stewart made some questionable moves on consulting contracts during the first few weeks of his appointed tenure.

Ex-Arizona lawmaker sanctioned over election

PHOENIX - A judge on Monday sanctioned former Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem over what the court called “groundless” claims about election fraud in the 2022 mid-tern election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Iyer Julian also ordered the ex-Republican lawmaker and his campaign to pay the attorney fees of now Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and current Gov. Katie Hobbs in connection with last year’s dismissed election lawsuit.

A judge dismissed Finchem’s suit in December and confirmed the election of Fontes. Julian said the court found Finchem’s allegations that Maricopa County didn’t hold a fair and secure election were “not brought in good faith.”

The lawsuit also claimed that Hobbs as secretary of state abused her power by failing to have tabulation machines properly certified and threatened the boards of supervisors in Mohave and Cochise counties with criminal charges if they didn’t certify the election.

2 men dead after kayak capsizes in Arizona lake

PEORIA - Two two men are dead after apparently drowning in Lake Pleasant in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, authorities said Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials identified the victims as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni and 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz. Their hometowns weren’t immediately available.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket when their inflatable kayak capsized on Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s deputies. Witnesses called 911 after hearing distressed swimmers in the water yelling for help near the Roadrunner Campsite at the lake. Deputies and Peoria Fire Department personnel responded to the area and found the capsized kayak and some shoes in the water, but there was no sign of the two men. The search was suspended until Monday and both bodies were located 100 feet apart under 55 feet of water near Roadrunner Island.

Sheriff’s officials said it’s unclear what caused the kayak to capsize and it appears the men tried swimming to shore and were about 600 feet away when they went under.