MCSO’s Brutus back on the job

KINGMAN – K-9 Brutus is one of four dogs in the Mohave County Sheriff Department’s force. Brutus is assigned to the Arizona Strip Unit located in the northern part of Mohave County. He also assists in the Kingman area.

One night after a long day on the job, Brutus returned home with his handler, Deputy Jeremy Felish, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Brutus ate dinner and afterwards, Felish and his wife noticed Brutus was showing signs of bloat.

Bloat, also known as gastric dilation-volvulus (GDV), occurs when a dog’s stomach fills with gas, food and fluid and subsequently twists.

GDV can develop without warning and can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.

By 5:15 a.m., Brutus was in surgery at Kanab Veterinary Hospital in Kanab, Utah. Thanks to the speed of getting him to the vet, Brutus had a successful surgery and was given a clean bill of health.

Brutus, a 7-year old Belgian Malinois, was back on duty within a week and immediately assisted with the apprehension of a suspect who had barricaded himself in a vehicle.

Deputy Felish said Brutus was excited to get back to work.

“Brutus could not wait to return to work and was quite frankly, a little mad when he was not allowed to go to work with his handler while on light duty,” Felish said.

“On Friday, Feb. 16, Brutus got his staples removed and was cleared for duty. Brutus immediately went back to work sniffing two vehicles that day and then responding to an agency assist call for the Colorado City Marshal's Office.”

Deputy Felish said that during the agency assist call, officers were trying to detain a suspect who was threatening physical violence if they attempted to remove him from the vehicle.

“Brutus was brought to the scene to assist with removing the suspect,” Deputy Felish said. “One look at Brutus changed the suspect's mind and he surrendered to deputies without incident.”

Brutus graduated from the canine academy on Halloween of 2017 and has been on the force ever since.

“Brutus has been on the force for a little over six years now,” Deputy Felish said.

“His primary assignment is the Arizona Strip District encompassing the towns of Colorado City, Cane Beds, Moccasin, Centennial Park, Desert Springs, Littlefield, Beaver Dam and Scenic.”

“Brutus is also used a lot in the Kingman area, and on special details on Interstate 15 and Interstate 40. Brutus is also the only canine on our SWAT team.”