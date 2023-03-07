OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, March 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | LaWanda Fern Beezley

LaWanda Fern Beezley

LaWanda Fern Beezley

Originally Published: March 7, 2023 5:38 p.m.

Our Heavenly Father took our precious mother, LaWanda Fern Beezley, home Feb. 17, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. LaWanda Fern Hill was born July 24, 1941 in Grady, Oklahoma to Luther and Juanita Hill.

LaWanda exchanged marriage vows to Rev. William Andrew Beezley on June 5, 1959, and they spent 55 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a compassionate and loving mother to five girls. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, William A. Beezley, her precious parents Luther and Juanita Hill, brothers, Dwayne Hill and Wilton Hill.

LaWanda is survived by three brothers, Don Hill, Glenn Hill and Danny Hill and three sisters, Elain Odom, Linda Harris and Gayle Keel, her five daughters and their spouses, Christy and Eddie Hawkins, Carolyn and Bruce Roberts, Kathleen and Will Maldonado, Rachelle and Dave Hirschfeld and Teresa and Robert Rodriguez. LaWanda has left a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lawanda on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at Kingman Family Worship Center located on 4087 Eagle Drive in Kingman, Arizona 86409. Flowers must be sent by Friday, March 10 or Saturday, March 11 to KFWC prior to Sunday’s service. Mandarin Orchid does have a scheduled delivery set up “per” LaWanda Beezley’s service, should you choose to use them as your florist.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State