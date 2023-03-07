Obituary | LaWanda Fern Beezley

Our Heavenly Father took our precious mother, LaWanda Fern Beezley, home Feb. 17, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. LaWanda Fern Hill was born July 24, 1941 in Grady, Oklahoma to Luther and Juanita Hill.

LaWanda exchanged marriage vows to Rev. William Andrew Beezley on June 5, 1959, and they spent 55 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a compassionate and loving mother to five girls. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, William A. Beezley, her precious parents Luther and Juanita Hill, brothers, Dwayne Hill and Wilton Hill.

LaWanda is survived by three brothers, Don Hill, Glenn Hill and Danny Hill and three sisters, Elain Odom, Linda Harris and Gayle Keel, her five daughters and their spouses, Christy and Eddie Hawkins, Carolyn and Bruce Roberts, Kathleen and Will Maldonado, Rachelle and Dave Hirschfeld and Teresa and Robert Rodriguez. LaWanda has left a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lawanda on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at Kingman Family Worship Center located on 4087 Eagle Drive in Kingman, Arizona 86409. Flowers must be sent by Friday, March 10 or Saturday, March 11 to KFWC prior to Sunday’s service. Mandarin Orchid does have a scheduled delivery set up “per” LaWanda Beezley’s service, should you choose to use them as your florist.