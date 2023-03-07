Obituary | Nancy Jean Brackett

In loving memory of our mother, Nancy Jean Brackett, who passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Brackett and loving mother of Sherly Brackett, Scott Brackett, Roy Brackett and Jill (Brackett) Fetters.

Nancy was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on April 25, 1932. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, with a degree in Recreation. Soon after, she was employed by the American Red Cross and was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas where she met and married, a patient recovering in the hospital,1st. Lt. Robert Brackett at Sheppard AFB in 1956. After he was released from the military, they moved back to Gurnee, Illinois where Bob started a flying career. In 1958, the City of Kenosha, Wisconsin started a new airport and enticed Bob to be the airport manager to coincide with his FBO (fixed base operation) at the airport.

Nancy and Bob flew on trips together over the years to many parts of the USA related to the operations of the FBO. As the initial sideline business expanded, Nancy shifted her night school classes from Education to Accounting. This was to prove fortuitous as the sideline business grew and in 1975, the family moved to warmer weather in Mesa, Arizona. The new company, Brackett Aircraft Specialties, was now a full-time occupation.

Nancy undertook one more move up to Kingman in 1985 with Nancy maintaining the bookkeeping duties through 2013. The Kingman airport social group, Kingman Aero Club was formed in 1987 and they participated in many flying trips throughout the Southwest. As well as enjoying many potluck dinners with their friends in the Aero Club.

After her move to Kingman, Nancy became involved with the Mohave ARC center through her daughter Sheryl and witnessed the enjoyment it brings to our community.

Not one to be idle, in her free time, she joined in with the local Kingman Bridge Club for many a rousing hand of Bridge. Reading was another pastime, with cozy mysteries and romance novels.

In her final years, Nancy was a resident of White Cliffs and Hope Haven.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Brackett (2008) and she leaves behind four children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at Sutton Funeral Home on March 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Mohave County (MCARC) 2050 Airway Ave, Kingman, Arizona 86409 or http://bit.ly/3LcvZLs for online donations.

Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. Rest in peace.