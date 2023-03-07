OFFERS
Tue, March 07
Paving Project

A fleet of heavy equipment was engaged early Monday to resurface Andy Devine Avenue. (Photo by Dave Hawkins/For the Miner)

Originally Published: March 7, 2023 5:41 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 6:13 PM

A fleet of heavy equipment was engaged early Monday as Sunland Construction began a two-week campaign to resurface Andy Devine Avenue from the Mohave Museum and past the Powerhouse and Visitor’s center to 5th St. Varying lane closures will occur during the $1-million mill and fill operation. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution through the work zone.

