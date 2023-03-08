Padilla fans 14, throws 2-hitter to lead Bulldogs over Mohave Accelerated

Kingman 6

Mohave Accelerated 0

Bullhead City – The Kingman High School baseball team improved to 2-1 with a 6-0 win over host Mohave Accelerated on Monday, March 6.

Freshman Codey Padilla tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks to record the win for Kingman.

Sophomore Isaiah Houston led Kingman at the plate by going 2-for-3 with two single and an RBI. Junior Dylan Towning had a double and two RBIs for the winner, while Padilla hit hit safely.

Lee Williams made the most of their hits by stealing eight bases.

Kingman Acadeny 18

NFL Yet High School 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy baseball team built a 9-0 through two innings then put things away with a nine-run third to hammer visiting NFL YET High School 18=1 on Tuesday, March 7 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Academy had 17 hits, including five for extra bases, in posting the win and evening their season record at 2-2.

Junior Cade Benson had a triple, two singles and three RBI, and drove in three runs, to lead the winners on offense. Junior Casen Short added three hits, including a double, while junior Ryan Gardener had a double, a single and two RBIs.

Junior Trevan Jacques and freshman Rilee Otto also had a pair of hits for the winners.

The game was shortened to four-innings due to the 10-run Mercy Rule. Short struck out six batters and threw a two-hitter while going the distance for the win.

Girls Softball

Kingman Academy 29

NFL Yet 1

PHOENIX - The Kingman Academy High School girls softball team scored 22 runs in the third and fourth innings to hand host NFL Yet Academy High School a 29=1, four-inning loss on Tuesday, March 7 in Kingman.

Senior Samantha Ogborn went 4-for-5 with a trio of doubles good for five RBIs and four runs scored for Academy.

Sophomore Lauren Page drove in four runs for the winners, and freshman Taylee Mote scored five runs.

Junior Faythre LaFirenza had four hits including a double for the Lady Tigers, seniors Anika Larsen and Kimber Privette recorded two hits apiece.

Academy improved to 3-1 on the season with win. NFL Yet is 0-1.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 8

Agua Fria 1

Goodyear – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team dominated in Goodyear on Tuesday, March 7, hammering host Agua Fria High School 8-1.

Winners for Lee Williams in singles were No. 1 Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 sophomore Conner Brown (6-2, 6-2), No. 4 junior Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 freshman Max Swapp (6-2, 6-1) and No. 6 freshman Ethan Bremmer (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winner for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and junior Tyler McNiven (8-4), No. 2 Damron and Brown, and No. 3 Swapp and Bremmer.

Basis Flagstaff 9

Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Basis Flagstaff High School boys tennis team were ungracious visitors to the Kingman High School courts on Tuesday, March 7, blanking the Bulldogs 9-0

Kingman slipped to 0-3 for the season. Basis Flagstaff is 1-0.