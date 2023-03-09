OFFERS
Kingman Chamber to sell Lucky Grams

Originally Published: March 9, 2023 4:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mandarin Orchid House and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to deliver Lucky Grams to friends and loved ones for St Patrick’s Day. Place orders at Kingmanchamber.com or 928-753-6253, the chamber wrote in a news release.

Order three carnations for $10 or five for $20 and add a personalized message

Deliveries will be made for free within city limits, or you can pick up your lucky gram at the Chamber office Deliveries will be made Friday, March 17. Proceeds support First Friday events.

