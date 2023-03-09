OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Cathy Sandberg

Cathy Sandberg

Cathy Sandberg

Originally Published: March 9, 2023 4:03 p.m.

Cathy Sandberg, born July 9, 1944, passed away Dec. 16, 2022.

She is survived by her son and two daughters - Steven Pfeifer, Susan Pherigo and Tyna Pepe - along with her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cathy was a stubborn soul but with wit and a lively personality. Her passions included bowling, keno and counted cross-stitch.

Cathy was a florist for many, many years where her talents shined in her artistic appeal and touched many hearts through various occasions.

Her family would like to thank you in their time of grieving.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. March 11, 2023 at La Tea Da in Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State