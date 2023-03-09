Obituary | Cathy Sandberg

Cathy Sandberg, born July 9, 1944, passed away Dec. 16, 2022.

She is survived by her son and two daughters - Steven Pfeifer, Susan Pherigo and Tyna Pepe - along with her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cathy was a stubborn soul but with wit and a lively personality. Her passions included bowling, keno and counted cross-stitch.

Cathy was a florist for many, many years where her talents shined in her artistic appeal and touched many hearts through various occasions.



Her family would like to thank you in their time of grieving.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. March 11, 2023 at La Tea Da in Kingman, Arizona.