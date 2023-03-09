Obituary | Dr. Charles Robert Lindsay

Dr. Charles Robert Lindsay born April 2, 1939 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma passed away Feb. 11, 2023.

Most commonly known as “Doc”, he practiced medicine for nearly 50 years, caring for generations of patients and treating each patient and staff member as if they were family. He was passionate about his career, golf and most importantly, his family.

He lived an amazing life, from working summers on a dairy farm in Iowa and throwing peanuts in baseball stadiums as a kid, to opening the first free-standing emergency clinic in Bullhead City, Arizona.

He was a hockey doc. and one of the medical responders to the BLEV explosion in Kingman, Arizona on July 5, 1973. He even appeared on the TV series Rescue 911.

He was an avid golfer, teaching his wife Debi how to play. She shared his passion for the game and some of their favorite memories were traveling to different gold courses and playing in Pro Ams with friends.

Charles is survived by his wife Debi, who fought the brave fight right next to him and loved him fiercely everyday then and every day to come.

He is also survived by his brother Bill Lindsay; sisters Linda Vincent, Charis Patswald and Barbara Bates; sons Scott (Stacey) Grant (Solitarie), and stepkids Eric (Latasha), Amy (Albert), Danny (Jenni) and Sarah; grandkids Carter Lindsay, Dutcher Lindsay, Aslyn Lindsay, Eden Lindsay and Asa Lindsay; and step-grandkids Kaylee Stout, Katelyn Stout, Alex Stout, Lexi Stout, Tori Logan, Brooklyn Logan, Rylee Stout, Payton Stout and Reagan Wilson.

There will be a celebration of life April 2, 2023. Here’s to his a final hole in one, and a life well played.