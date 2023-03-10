OFFERS
1 injured in car, motorcycle collision

One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Thursday, March 9 in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2023 11:29 a.m.

KINGMAN – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in Kingman.

The crash occurred in the area of John L. Avenue and Highway 66.

Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded. When they arrived they located a motorcycle rider on the ground near his bike. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, NAFD reported in a news release.

One patient was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with life-threating injuries.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

